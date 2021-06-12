The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,643 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,078 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NTB opened at $36.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $41.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.97.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 29.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

NTB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

