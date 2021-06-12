The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $217.22

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 217.22 ($2.84) and traded as high as GBX 260 ($3.40). The Alumasc Group shares last traded at GBX 258.50 ($3.38), with a volume of 95,544 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of £93.41 million and a P/E ratio of 19.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 217.22.

Get The Alumasc Group alerts:

In other news, insider Jonathon Peter Pither purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.67) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200 ($13,326.37).

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. It offers integrated roofing and walling solutions, including solar shading, architectural screening, and balcony and balustrading systems; water management solutions to manage and attenuate water; and housebuilding products.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for The Alumasc Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Alumasc Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.