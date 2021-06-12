Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Textainer Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.36 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Textainer Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 15th.
NYSE TGH opened at $32.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.61. Textainer Group has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $35.27.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 134.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.
Textainer Group Company Profile
Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.
Featured Article: Stock Symbol
Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.