Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Textainer Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Textainer Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 15th.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

NYSE TGH opened at $32.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.61. Textainer Group has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $35.27.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 22.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Textainer Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 134.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.