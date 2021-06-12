Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 54.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth $26,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 55.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Tyler Glover purchased 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,503.93 per share, for a total transaction of $40,606.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,620.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 287 shares of company stock valued at $461,390 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TPL. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BWS Financial increased their price target on Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

NYSE:TPL opened at $1,530.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,564.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 70.34 and a beta of 2.19. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $427.69 and a 1 year high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $84.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.22 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 58.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

