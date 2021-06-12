Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 65.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,386 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,029,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $39.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.03.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 123.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TPX. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.73.

In related news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $63,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,943,996.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $3,617,801.60. Insiders sold 197,476 shares of company stock valued at $7,575,176 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

