Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $2.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TELL. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Tellurian from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tellurian from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tellurian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Tellurian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.40 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.74.

Get Tellurian alerts:

NASDAQ TELL opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.79. Tellurian has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.47.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 95.01% and a negative net margin of 519.33%. The business had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.62 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Tellurian will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 205,441 shares in the company, valued at $439,643.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 2,624,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $6,823,645.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Tellurian by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 253,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tellurian by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tellurian by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Tellurian by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Tellurian by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.