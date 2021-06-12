Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TEF. New Street Research upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Telefónica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.
TEF opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.81. Telefónica has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $5.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.79.
About Telefónica
TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services.
Read More: Institutional Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.