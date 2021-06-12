Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TEF. New Street Research upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Telefónica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Get Telefónica alerts:

TEF opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.81. Telefónica has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $5.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Telefónica by 347,032.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,981,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980,466 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Telefónica by 347.3% in the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773,751 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Telefónica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,399,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Telefónica by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,455,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,958,000 after purchasing an additional 900,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Telefónica by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,467,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,706,000 after purchasing an additional 620,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About Telefónica

TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.