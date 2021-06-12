Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Raised to C$35.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teck Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Teck Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

TECK opened at $23.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of -69.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.28. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $26.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.00.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0404 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 14.10%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 158,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,040,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 201.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

