TechnoPro (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Stock Price Down 2%

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY)’s share price traded down 2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.35 and last traded at $14.40. 13,094 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 20,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.69.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TechnoPro in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.19.

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-focused staffing and services company in Japan and internationally. The company offers engineer dispatch, contract assignment, outsourced development, placement, and offshoring services in the machinery, electrics and electronics, embedded controls, information systems, IT infrastructure, software development and maintenance, civil engineering, production plant, architecture, chemistry, biotechnology, and construction areas.

