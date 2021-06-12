TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 3,600.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of TMVWY stock opened at $18.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.91. TeamViewer has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMVWY shares. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. TeamViewer presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

