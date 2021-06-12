Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 95,163 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 46.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,163 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in General Mills were worth $6,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $2,227,000. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth about $1,538,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of General Mills by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 21,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $731,206.96. Insiders have sold a total of 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GIS opened at $62.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 27.90%. General Mills’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.09.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

