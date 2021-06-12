Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 3,235 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 7.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Zillow Group were worth $6,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of Z. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,782,000 after acquiring an additional 58,457 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 1,292.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 351,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,659,000 after purchasing an additional 29,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $89,429.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,443.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 343,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $51,219,544.80. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 412,010 shares of company stock valued at $59,261,029. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Z stock opened at $110.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.70. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 692.79 and a beta of 1.19. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.31 and a 52-week high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.66.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.25.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

