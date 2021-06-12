Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $5.90 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,967 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.4% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 24.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 95,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 18,936 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 29.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.2% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEP. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.75.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,615.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,568,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,418 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

AEP opened at $84.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.68. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

