Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 81,289 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 153.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,329 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,289 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PulteGroup were worth $7,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,216,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,374,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,016 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,250,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,566,000 after acquiring an additional 31,686 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 22.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,115,000 after acquiring an additional 963,338 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,843,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PHM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.46.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $54.34 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.49.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

