TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Position Reduced by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,179 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TCF Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,291,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TCF Financial by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,844,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,300 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in TCF Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,635,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in TCF Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,439,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,240,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,953,000 after buying an additional 717,078 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCF Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

In other TCF Financial news, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 4,000 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $184,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,802.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Thomas C. Shafer sold 66,969 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $3,091,289.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,289 shares in the company, valued at $7,260,460.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCF opened at $45.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.97. TCF Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $50.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. TCF Financial had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $513.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

