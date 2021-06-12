TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) COO Thomas C. Shafer Sells 66,969 Shares

TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) COO Thomas C. Shafer sold 66,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $3,091,289.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,289 shares in the company, valued at $7,260,460.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCF opened at $45.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. TCF Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.13.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. TCF Financial had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $513.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.38 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. TCF Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TCF Financial by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,844,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in TCF Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,553,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,613,000 after purchasing an additional 30,821 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in TCF Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,282,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,419,000 after purchasing an additional 229,044 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TCF Financial by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,676,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,127,000 after purchasing an additional 216,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in TCF Financial by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,240,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,953,000 after purchasing an additional 717,078 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

