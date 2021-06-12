Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 75.3% from the May 13th total of 9,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Taylor Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of TAYD opened at $11.97 on Friday. Taylor Devices has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $12.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.99. The company has a market cap of $41.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Devices by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Devices by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Devices Company Profile

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

