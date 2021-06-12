Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Investec lowered shares of Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of TATYY stock opened at $44.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.19. Tate & Lyle has a fifty-two week low of $30.64 and a fifty-two week high of $46.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

