Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Stock Position Reduced by Cbre Clarion Securities LLC

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,561,000 after acquiring an additional 140,814 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Targa Resources by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Targa Resources by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Targa Resources by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 64,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 593,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,644,000 after buying an additional 40,162 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $46.93 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $48.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.05.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

In other news, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,722,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 456,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,724,925.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,221 shares of company stock worth $6,201,811. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRGP. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.06.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

