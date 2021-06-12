Tardimed Sciences Llc Sells 185,229 Shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR) Stock

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR) major shareholder Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 185,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $233,388.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,065,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tardimed Sciences Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 305,540 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $394,146.60.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 66,285 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $84,181.95.

NASDAQ:TMBR opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.30. Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $3.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMBR. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Timber Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Timber Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Timber Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Timber Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 1.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Timber Pharmaceuticals

Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical dermatology company, focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

