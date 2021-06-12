Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

TALO has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Talos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Talos Energy stock opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 3.34. Talos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 111.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Talos Energy will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,664 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $51,332.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 645,349 shares of company stock worth $9,945,986 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TALO. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Talos Energy by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Talos Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Talos Energy by 44.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Talos Energy by 14.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

