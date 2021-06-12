Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Major Shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, Sells 91,298 Shares of Stock

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 91,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $1,516,459.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Apollo Management Holdings Gp, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 84,853 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $1,422,136.28.

On Monday, June 7th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 97,773 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $1,569,256.65.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 78,641 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $1,208,712.17.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 100,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $1,479,000.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 32,536 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $456,805.44.

On Monday, May 24th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,664 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $51,332.64.

On Monday, March 15th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 156,584 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $2,242,282.88.

Shares of TALO stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Talos Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 3.34.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 111.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TALO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Talos Energy by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,089,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,271,000 after buying an additional 1,081,385 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Talos Energy by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,324,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,990,000 after buying an additional 483,666 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Talos Energy by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,321,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,955,000 after buying an additional 977,468 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Talos Energy by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 847,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,200,000 after buying an additional 73,600 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Talos Energy by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 708,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,527,000 after buying an additional 187,227 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

