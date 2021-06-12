Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.750-0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $625 million-675 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $592.31 million.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.750-4.000 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.89.

Shares of TTWO traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,559. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.57. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $130.99 and a 1-year high of $214.91.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

