Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Palladiem LLC

Palladiem LLC reduced its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Palladiem LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 19,225 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 81,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,151,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,265,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,664,499,000 after purchasing an additional 676,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

NYSE:TSM opened at $118.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $54.52 and a 52 week high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3917 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

