Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Short Interest Update

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Taisei from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Taisei alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TISCY opened at $8.52 on Friday. Taisei has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.30.

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction contracts, and real estate development businesses in Japan and internationally. The company constructs tunnels, bridges, roads, and dams; and builds social infrastructures, as well as offers decontamination, maintenance, and preservation services.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Taisei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.