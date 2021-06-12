T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.08 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

T. Rowe Price Group has increased its dividend payment by 57.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 35 years. T. Rowe Price Group has a payout ratio of 34.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group to earn $12.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $193.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.10. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $117.13 and a twelve month high of $196.73. The company has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.36.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $1,370,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,969,134.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,259. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,000. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.