T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,632 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,012,719,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 796.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,279,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $285,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,965 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,671,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $459,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,156 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,491,782 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $563,224,000 after purchasing an additional 919,898 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,082,743,000 after purchasing an additional 818,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.87.

In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,281,101.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Matthew A. Staneff sold 45,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $6,282,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,628,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 156,647 shares of company stock valued at $21,717,282. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $145.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.23 billion, a PE ratio of 59.81, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.11 and a 12 month high of $148.70.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

