Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Position Lowered by South State CORP.

South State CORP. lessened its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,780 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 54,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $568,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $79.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.75.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.38.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

