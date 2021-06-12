Synovus Financial Corp Sells 2,270 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,361 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Workiva were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 516,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,573,000 after purchasing an additional 126,387 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Workiva by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 73,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,718,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Workiva by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $730,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Workiva by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 618,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,662,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $100.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.79 and a 12 month high of $114.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -107.14 and a beta of 1.42.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. The business had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $737,319.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,902,092.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $2,213,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,994,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,922 shares of company stock valued at $11,331,141. Company insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workiva has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.