Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 962 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,464,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,871,000 after purchasing an additional 25,980 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 786,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 46,673 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 17,650 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,156,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,970,000 after purchasing an additional 146,924 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Old Republic International stock opened at $26.39 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $26.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.15.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Old Republic International’s revenue was up 208.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 39.29%.

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,032 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $26,955.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,293.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,192,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,046.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,782 shares of company stock valued at $45,818 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

