Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 1,761 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Anaplan by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Anaplan by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Anaplan by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Anaplan by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Anaplan by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN opened at $53.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.99. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.43 and a beta of 1.97. Anaplan, Inc. has a one year low of $41.51 and a one year high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 50.47% and a negative net margin of 34.39%. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $2,711,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,344,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,018,666.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $2,100,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,007.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,000 shares of company stock worth $7,259,150 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLAN. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

