Synovus Financial Corp Buys 201 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,103 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in FARO Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in FARO Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in FARO Technologies by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in FARO Technologies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded FARO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on FARO Technologies from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

NASDAQ FARO opened at $76.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 114.70 and a beta of 1.36. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.34 and a 52 week high of $97.88.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.90 million. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 4.07%. Equities analysts predict that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

FARO Technologies Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurately position components; and FARO Focus laser scanner to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

