Synovus Financial Corp Acquires New Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 46.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 27,692 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,854,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Qorvo by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 275,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,786,000 after buying an additional 12,081 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Qorvo by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $183.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.57 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.70.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 5,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $981,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,179 shares in the company, valued at $31,024,919.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $322,369.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,150 shares in the company, valued at $8,464,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,130 shares of company stock worth $4,163,421 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.