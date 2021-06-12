Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,100 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of M/I Homes worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in M/I Homes by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in M/I Homes by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in M/I Homes by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 3.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MHO opened at $63.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.13. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.37 and a 1 year high of $74.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $828.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.77 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities increased their target price on M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $248,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 8,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $581,309.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,927.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,905 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

