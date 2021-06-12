Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 77.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLQT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in SelectQuote in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the fourth quarter valued at $629,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the fourth quarter valued at $373,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 302,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after buying an additional 63,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the 4th quarter worth $1,518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

In other SelectQuote news, insider Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $140,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $591,300. 10.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLQT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SelectQuote in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

SLQT opened at $21.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion and a PE ratio of 23.08. The company has a current ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.02. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.30 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SelectQuote Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

