Swiss National Bank Has $4.28 Million Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $4,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $522,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,363,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,641,000 after acquiring an additional 109,174 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 45,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 261,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $523,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,174.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.51. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $18.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 77.54, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 2.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is presently 41.90%.

ROIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.64.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

