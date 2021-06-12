Swiss National Bank Has $4.01 Million Stock Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Verra Mobility worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,253,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 261.7% during the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,172,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,736,000 after buying an additional 848,458 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,405,000. Scopia Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 7,689,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,188,000 after buying an additional 656,604 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $14.71 on Friday. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $15.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -122.57 and a beta of 1.51.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $89.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.24 million. Research analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Verra Mobility from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

