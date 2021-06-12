Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Core-Mark were worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Core-Mark by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Core-Mark by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Core-Mark by 14.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Core-Mark by 2.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

CORE opened at $47.15 on Friday. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $47.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CORE shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

