Swiss National Bank Acquires 200 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNN stock opened at $165.26 on Friday. Lindsay Co. has a 1 year low of $83.00 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 0.33.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.22. Lindsay had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $143.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is 37.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

