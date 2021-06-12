Swerve (SWRV) Trading Down 23.6% This Week

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Swerve coin can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00002242 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Swerve has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar. Swerve has a market cap of $10.37 million and $4.51 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Swerve alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00061391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003762 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00022144 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $284.43 or 0.00792878 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,991.18 or 0.08338167 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00086436 BTC.

Swerve Profile

Swerve is a coin. It was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 14,861,344 coins and its circulating supply is 12,897,020 coins. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi . Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Swerve Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swerve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swerve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.