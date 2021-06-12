SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,110 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of SVMK worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SVMK. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SVMK in the first quarter worth $189,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in SVMK by 49.8% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SVMK in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in SVMK in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVMK stock opened at $21.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.77. SVMK Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.89 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 24.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SVMK Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 37,332 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $783,972.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 6,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $117,045.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,623 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,666. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SVMK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

