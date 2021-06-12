SVB Leerink Begins Coverage on bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Research analysts at SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BLUE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $34.10 on Thursday. bluebird bio has a one year low of $24.24 and a one year high of $68.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.75.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 43.18% and a negative net margin of 257.34%. The business had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. As a group, analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -12.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,225,000 after purchasing an additional 125,878 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 9.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,643,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,862,000 after purchasing an additional 325,900 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 123.7% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,964,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,000 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 205.4% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,323,000 after purchasing an additional 877,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,165,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,583 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

