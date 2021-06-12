Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $134.83 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) will report sales of $134.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $127.74 million and the highest is $140.45 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $126.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $557.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $538.96 million to $578.82 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $604.22 million, with estimates ranging from $582.48 million to $645.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.77 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SUPN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In related news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $99,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,642.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 182.4% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 144,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 93,000 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $3,105,000. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,699,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.20. The stock had a trading volume of 367,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,619. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $32.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.33.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

