Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Summer Infant stock opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.21 million, a P/E ratio of 76.53 and a beta of 1.83. Summer Infant has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.04 million during the quarter. Summer Infant had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 64.74%.

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 3,227 shares of Summer Infant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.14 per share, for a total transaction of $35,948.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUMR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Summer Infant by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summer Infant in the first quarter worth $170,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summer Infant by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summer Infant in the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

About Summer Infant

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It offers audio and video monitors; and gates, potties, entertainers, baby monitors, bath products, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as baby gear products under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.

