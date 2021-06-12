SUKU Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.65 Million (SUKU)

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. One SUKU coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000930 BTC on major exchanges. SUKU has a total market cap of $40.03 million and $1.65 million worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SUKU has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SUKU alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00060249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003627 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00021801 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.65 or 0.00793524 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,008.08 or 0.08327056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00086782 BTC.

SUKU Profile

SUKU (SUKU) is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SUKU is www.suku.world

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SUKU

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUKU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUKU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SUKU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUKU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.