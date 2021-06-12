StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Holdings Reduced by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,281 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.58% of StoneX Group worth $7,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 382.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 39,797 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

SNEX stock opened at $66.82 on Friday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $70.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneX Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th.

In related news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 2,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $173,166.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Henry Stevens purchased 5,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.45 per share, with a total value of $317,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,435 shares of company stock valued at $1,741,006. Company insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

