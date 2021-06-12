Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) and Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Head-To-Head Comparison

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) and Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Stitch Fix and Betterware de Mexico’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stitch Fix -4.97% -21.32% -10.94% Betterware de Mexico N/A N/A N/A

54.6% of Stitch Fix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Betterware de Mexico shares are held by institutional investors. 45.1% of Stitch Fix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stitch Fix and Betterware de Mexico’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stitch Fix $1.71 billion 3.98 -$67.12 million ($0.66) -97.11 Betterware de Mexico $340.48 million 4.60 $15.87 million $0.47 91.09

Betterware de Mexico has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stitch Fix. Stitch Fix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Betterware de Mexico, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Stitch Fix and Betterware de Mexico, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stitch Fix 3 6 7 0 2.25 Betterware de Mexico 0 0 2 0 3.00

Stitch Fix currently has a consensus price target of $60.06, suggesting a potential downside of 6.29%. Betterware de Mexico has a consensus price target of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.80%. Given Betterware de Mexico’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Betterware de Mexico is more favorable than Stitch Fix.

Summary

Betterware de Mexico beats Stitch Fix on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc. sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc. in October 2011. Stitch Fix, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, technology and mobility, and others. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico. The company was formerly known as Betterware de MÃ©xico, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1995 and is based in Zapopan, Mexico. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Invex Security Trust 2397.

