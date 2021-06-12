Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Director Marka Hansen Sells 10,000 Shares

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $558,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $558,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Marka Hansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $421,900.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $487,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $64.09 on Friday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $113.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -72.83 and a beta of 2.04.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $240,563,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,403,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,791,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,575,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 25.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,891,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,771,000 after purchasing an additional 783,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SFIX shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Stitch Fix to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.30.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

