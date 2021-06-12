Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) to Hold

Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clinigen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

CLIGF stock opened at $11.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.75. Clinigen Group has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $11.56.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

