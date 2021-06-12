Stephen W. Boettinger Buys 1,500 Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Stock

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) General Counsel Stephen W. Boettinger bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.64 per share, for a total transaction of $23,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 121,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,901,198.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of REV Group stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.62 and a beta of 2.71. REV Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $22.23.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. REV Group had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REVG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in REV Group by 64.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 67,052 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in REV Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in REV Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in REV Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,977,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,420,000 after acquiring an additional 36,978 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in REV Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,532,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,931,000 after acquiring an additional 257,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

REVG has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. REV Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.17.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

